The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with hundreds of characters – many living but some dead. Those who departed/left – like Iron Man and Captain America have left behind legacies but what about the others? Well, in today’s Marvel trivia, we are talking about Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver aka Pietro Maximoff’s legacy and how Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye aka Clint Barton kept it alive.

Let me tell you that we aren’t making this up. A clip from Avengers: Age Of Ultron shows this and it’s all thanks to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff that we see it. Scroll below to know all about it.

In a video shared to Instagram by ‘Hidden Marvel Detail’ captioned “Did you know this about Avengers Age Of Ultron?” we see a sweet, adorable tribute Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye gives Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver. For those who don’t know, it was in this Joss Whedon-directed 2015 superhero film that Pietro ran in front of Clint and a Sokovian child and shielded them from Ultron’s army.

By doing so, Quicksilver sustained several life-threatening injuries and passed away moments later making sure Hawkeye and the child were safe. While his death lead to his sister Wanda aka the Scarlett Witch unleashing a burst of power that destroyed many of the robots, Jeremy’s character did something incredibly sweet to make sure he never forgot what Aaron’s character did for him.

As seen in the video, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow receives a video from Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye showing her his newborn child. In it, we see the child has his name written on the dual-coloured blue onesie and it reads Nathaniel Pietro Barton. Yes, Clint named his child after the man who saved his life in the same movie. Isn’t that just so sweet! Check out the video here:

