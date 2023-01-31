Scarlett Johansson isn’t one of the most popular and talented actresses but also the most bankable in the world. The Black Widow actress enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and has played some of the most iconic roles over the years in Hollywood. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Scarlett opened up on having a fake org*sm on the sets of ‘Her’ which also starred legendary actor Joaquin Phoenix. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Her is a sci-fi romantic drama that was released in 2013. The film also starred Olivia Wilde and Rooney Mara in pivotal roles besides Johansson. Now coming back to the topic, it was actually during a podcast when the Avengers actress spoke about the bizarre s*x scene with Joaquin in the film.

During a conversation with Dax Shepard on his ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, Scarlett Johansson spilled the beans on shooting the s*x scene from ‘Her’ with Joaquin Phoenix and revealed that it was difficult as reported by the Fox News.

Scarlett Johansson said, “You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake org*sm.”

The Black Widow actress added, “I remember we came in that day. I’ve become that actor that’s like ‘let’s get dirty.’ I have to because otherwise, I’ll be petrified. Joaquin comes in, we try to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it. He was like ‘I can’t do it.'”

Now, Joaquin Phoenix already filmed the entire thing with Samantha Morton but she got replaced by Scarlett which left the Joker actor upset as he had to reshoot everything all over again.

Scarlett Johansson said, “He was like angry… he had already [filmed the scene], he had done it in person, and now he was with me in this weird theatre, and I’m in this box, and he was like staring at me, and the lights are low, and Spike is there… it was so bizarre.”

What are your thoughts about Johansson opening up on shooting a bizarre s*x scene with Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Her’? Tell us in the space below.

