Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is one of the IT couples of Hollywood. They never miss a chance to mesmerise their fans with their PDA, social media banter, and interview banters. They’re just too cute to handle. For the unversed, the parents of three are now waiting for their next baby, who is on the way. However, what keeps the spark between the duo is their love and respect but mostly their friendship. Blake Lively never loses an opportunity to pull Ryan’s legs and troll him, and this happened recently again. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Every now and then, we find either Ryan makes a funny comment about his wife Blake or vice versa. This cuteness is loved and admired by their millions of fans. However, did you know before Ryan Reynolds found his love in Blake, he was previously married to Scarlett Johansson, which then led to a divorce after a few years of their marital bliss.

Now, in a recently shared Instagram story, Blake Lively poked fun at her husband and father of her children Ryan Reynolds for looking super stressed during a match with his Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC, which aired on ESPN+. Sharing a snippet from the TV screen, the actress wrote, “I bought espn+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it.”

Blake Lively further added in the caption of the post, “If you’re not watching this insane @wrexham_afc game right now you’re missing out on these vibes, They’re playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense.” A fan tweeted the post, and it stirred their fandom to comment on it.

Check out the tweet:

While one wrote, “they’re my favorite couple ever, i need the same type of relationship for myself”, another one commented, “Their relationship is all I want.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Blake Lively’s hilarious post about Ryan Reynolds? Let us know in the comments!

