American DJ Diplo, who recently set the stage on fire at the first Indian edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza, performed for the packed crowd at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai while wearing a black sweatshirt with the print of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Diplo played various hit tracks, including ‘Lean On’ and ‘Where Are You Now’, along with the Punjabi song ‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke’. As a picture of him from the festival was shared on Reddit, fans of the DJ couldn’t stop praising him for the gesture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DJ Piplo who performed while wearing a black sweatshirt with Bollywood beauty Aishwarya’s print on it is getting a lot of love from the fans of the actress. Many fans lauded him on the internet. On Twitter, a person wrote: “Diplo wearing Aishwarya Rai T is basically all of us born in the 90s.”

3 times grammy winner American Dj @diplo wears Aishwarya Rai’s Tshirt as he performs at @lollapalooza Music Festival 🔥

Queen of Indian Cinema #AishwaryaRaiBachchan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s3hIcV2uHC — Aishwarya Rai Fan ❤ (@in_aishwarya) January 30, 2023

A Reddit user found it “cool” that DJ Diplo wore the T-shirt to be relatable to the Indian audience: “I think it’s cool that he’s wearing it to a Mumbai show though even if he’s just trying to pander to the audience. If I was an artist I’d probably do the same if I was travelling to different countries for shows.”

Day 2 of the fest also saw performances from Indian rapper Divine, Prateek Kuhad, and the headlining rock band, The Strokes. But DJ Diplo’s gesture took away all the limelight.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Pathaan Facing 70% Drop At The Box Office? KRK Spreads Fake Rumours Around Shah Rukh Khan Starrer: “Aditya Chopra Wants To Make It A 500 Crore Club Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News