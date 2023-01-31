Pathaan is enjoying a fantastic run at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan and team have managed to break several records at the box office and set to conclude its first week today. All eyes are on whether the film will be able to manage a strong momentum hereon but everything looks good so far. But KRK has been spreading rumours that Siddharth Anand directorial is facing a 70% drop. Scroll below for more details.

Pathaan is all set to enter the 300 crores club with its Day 6 collections (official numbers awaited.) It has turned out to be the biggest box office affair for Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham already. As for Deepika Padukone, that feat will be achieved with today’s numbers that will go past Padmaavat, which has for a long time been her Highest Grossing film.

Amidst everything working in favour of Pathaan, KRK is now trying to spread negativity all over again. A while back, he tweeted, “Today Film #Pathaan is facing a huge drop of 70%! So Next 3 days are crucial for the film.”

Just not that, in another tweet KRK accused the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer of inflating collections. He wrote, “Film #Pathaan collected approx ₹20Cr on Monday but #YRF will declare ₹25Cr! Because Adi wants to make it ₹500Cr club film. I believe Film will do ₹500Cr business without inflation also. Therefore Adi doesn’t need to give fake collections.”

Take a look at his tweets below:

Today Film #Pathaan is facing huge drop of 70%! So Next 3 days are crucial for the film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 30, 2023

Film #Pathaan collected approx ₹20Cr on Monday but #YRF will declare ₹25Cr! Because Adi wants to make it ₹500Cr club film. I believe Film will do ₹500Cr business without inflation also. Therefore Adi doesn’t need to give fake collections. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 30, 2023

To add onto all of this, it looks like KRK himself is not sure about what he is saying. In a new updated tweet, he claims Pathaan had a fantastic Monday with 24 crores coming in. “All India net business on Monday! #Pathaan! #PVR – ₹ 5.12 Cr #Inox – ₹ 3.90 Cr #Cinepolis – ₹ 2.28 Cr Total – ₹ 11.30Cr from 3 multiplex chains. Total from all theatres- ₹24Cr! It’s fantastic!”he wrote.

