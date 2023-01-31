Shark Tank India judge, Anupam Mittal has invested in multiple businesses and has a long list of portfolios. With his long list of businesses, Anupam has been known for giving dialogues and famous Hindi proverbs in the show proving he is a big Bollywood movie buff. However, we bet you didn’t know about his Bollywood journey

The Shadi.com founder has actively flaunted his businesses and his recent feud with Amit Jain where he says, “Jinko koi nahi jaanta na usse chhati thok ke bolni padti hai maine 4 company banayi” has been the talk of the town. Read on to know more about his investment in Bollywood movies which made audiences say, “I am out” of the movie theatre.

In 2003, Anupam Mittal worked with ‘The Family Man’ director Raj & DK for a romantic comedy movie named ‘Flavors’. He was associated as a producer and also acted in it. The movie had the stories of 13 different main characters in 5 parallel storylines. Anupam played the role of Radhakrishna and the film majorly revolved around Indian immigrants in America.

Anupam Mittal’s second Bollywood venture also came with Raj & DK in 2009’s Hindi crime comedy movie, ‘99’. He played a quirky side character of a poker player. The movie also featured Kunal Kemmu, Boman Irani, Soha Ali Khan, and Cyrus Broacha.

Both the movies in Anupam Mittal’s filmography did not get the expected response from the box office and the audiences. With his fame on Shark Tank India, many have begun to talk about his movies, or else no one would have ever known that these movies existed.

During a conversation in ‘The Bombay Journey’, Anupam Mittal seemingly made fun of his acting journey and revealed he does not give a damn and laughed upon it.

