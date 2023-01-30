Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan hit the screens on January 25, fans have been going gaga. While the whole industry is lauding film for ending the dry spell at the box office, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been slamming the film left right and centre and taking a dig at its box office success. Now Uorfi Javed has reacted to her Tweets.

Recently, a Manikarnika actress took to Twitter to Tweet about India being obsessed over Muslim actresses and only loving Khans and Khans. Now taking to her Instagram, the controversial actress has bashed her.

Taking to Twitter, Uorfi Javed reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s tweet and wrote, “Oh my gosh ! What is this division, Muslim actors, Hindu actors? Art is not divided by religion. There are only actors.” Later the Queen actress hit back at her and said, “Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?”

Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we? https://t.co/jJ63lKGaoq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2023

For the unversed, what triggered Uorfi Javed was Kangana’s reacted to a Bollywood producer’s Tweet praising Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and their film Pathaan. She wrote in the re-tweet, “Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world.”

Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat 🇮🇳 in the whole world 🥰🙏 https://t.co/wGcSPMCpq4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Uorfi Javed also shared Kangana Ranaut’s Tweet On Instagram and asked her to not compare herself to Shah Rukh Khan. She captioned it, “What the (shock emoji). Please don’t compare yourself to SRK. At least he doesn’t play the religion card.” “Not able to comprehend the purpose of this Tweet. She’s saying watch my movies coz I’m not a Muslim. Wow.”

Coming back what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know!

