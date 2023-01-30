Rakhi Sawant is currently going through one of the most difficult phases of her life as she lost her mother recently due to her prolonged illness. Celebrities from Bollywood and television are meeting the actress and paying their last respects to her mother. Amid the same, Sambhavna Seth who happens to be a huge name in the television industry has shared pictures with Sawant consoling her on her Instagram account and netizens are now trolling both the actresses while reacting to her pictures on social media. Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, Seth penned a heartfelt note that read, “I just met Rakhi and Im left with a deep sense of sadness! Rakhi you have my deepest condolences. I equally feel the pain & grief you are going through. Rakhi you are a fighter and I am always there for you whenever and wherever. Guys we really need to show her all the love. She is really fragile & pure at heart. We should all stand by her side during these tough times. Peace comfort strength to the family.🙏🙏🙏”

Sambhavna Seth shared two pictures on social media where she can be seen planting a kiss on Rakhi Sawant’s cheeks and in the other photo, she can be seen consoling and comforting her. Take a look at the pictures below:

Reacting to her pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Yeh jmana kitna dikhawe ka h dono ko matching outfit k sath matching nails karwane pade, aise mauke pe kisko padi hoti h ache kapde Aur matching nails karwane ki hadd hi ho gyi .”

Another user commented, “Vese dono k nail paints apne apne suits k color se match ho rhe 😂”

A third user commented, “These moments are meant to be felt and not clicked.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Sambhavna Seth for sharing pictures with Rakhi Sawant post her mother’s demise? Tell us in the space below.

