Rakhi Sawant was recently in the news when Sherlyn Chopra announced the arrest of the actress. The duo was earlier in news for locking horns over Sajid Khan’s entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Sherlyn and Rakhi were seen getting into arguments on the public platforms and calling out each other names. Yesterday afternoon, Ms Chopra took to Twitter to make an announcement and reveal that she’s been arrested by Mumbai Police. However later in the event, she was spotted outside a police station surrounded by the paps. Now her husband Adil Khan Durrani has reacted to the same

Recently, she was in news for her marriage with Adil. Reportedly the duo got married 7 months ago but she decided to make it official after she felt nothing was going right between them. Scroll down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now finally Adil Khan Durrani has broken his silence on her arrest rumours. Rakhi Sawant’s husband shunned Sherlyn Chopra’s arrest claims and stated that she wasn’t arrest. She herself went to the police station for some inquiry. He further revealed that they were unaware of the arrest rumours. Had they been aware they would have made it clearly in the afternoon itself.

Adil Khan Durrani told ETimes, “Rakhi was being called for inquiry for quite some time, but she couldn’t go because of her work commitments. We had a show in Dubai following which, she went inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Once she came out, she got occupied with her mother, who is not keeping well. The Amboli police told her that they were aware of her mother’s condition and asked her if she could come for the inquiry.”

“Rakhi went by herself and wasn’t arrested. She gave her statement and they have taken her phone, which shall be returned soon. It was only later in the evening that we got to know about the rumours of her being arrested. Had we known earlier that something like this was being circulated, we would have clarified before the media after recording our statement in the police station,” he added further.

Earlier Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Rakhi Sawant under the IPCs 499 (Defamation), 500 (Punishment for Defamation), 509 (Word, gesture and act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 503 (Criminal Intimidation) at Juhu Police station.

Must Read: Mission Majnu Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra Leads A Mission Impossible To Watch, Rashmika Mandanna Can’t See Because She’s Blind & We Can’t See Her Because We’re Bored!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News