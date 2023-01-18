Rakhi Sawant has been making the headlines a lot over the last several days. While the actress’ mother continues to battle her sickness, Rakhi has been in the news owing to her marriage to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani and the drama that followed of denial and then acceptance. But now we have come across shocking news related to her personal life.

As per a recent social media post, Rakhi Sawant was pregnant while on Bigg Boss Marathi. The actress – in a recent chat, opened up about being with child and also suffering a miscarriage. Read on to know more.

As revealed by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant recently spoke to him about being pregnant and suffering a miscarriage. Posting the details of their call on his Instagram page, the photographer wrote, “Yesh bhai I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously,” Rakhi told me over phone. She also confirmed that she had a miscarriage 💔 (sic) ”

Viral, in his caption talking about Rakhi Sawant’s pregnancy and miscarriage, also wrote, “#rakhiswant has always made us laugh and we always take her lightly. Sadly, the lady has been going through a lot of pain lately. Nevertheless she is the one who cries in the rain. Amidst her mom’s health issue and personal life issues comes this bad news.” Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

With the reports of her secret nikkah to Adil Khan Durrani recently making the headlines and now this sad news of a miscarriage, we wonder if one took place because of the other.

Team Koimoi wishes Rakhi Sawant good health and well-being during her trying times.

