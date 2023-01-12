Rakhi Sawant is once again making headlines owing to her personal life. The controversial queen who was earlier in the news for marrying businessman Ritesh Kumar has currently become the talk of the town after her alleged wedding with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani surfaced on the web. Since yesterday, a snap of Rakhi and Adil’s marriage certificate has been doing the rounds of social media and reportedly the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Soon after news of her getting married to her boyfriend Durrani made headlines, a few websites stated that the duo got hitched 7 months ago. Recently, the actress broke down and revealed that her now-husband is denying their marriage.

Rakhi Sawant recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal and broke down while talking about Adil Khan Durrani denying their marriage. The actress made a few shocking revelations and stated that she changed her religion and got married 7 months ago, in May, at her house in Mumbai. However, Adil had asked her to keep their marriage hidden for some time, but after 7 months she decided to make it viral. She also added that due to some family pressure, he’s now denying their marriage. Reportedly, her new name is Fatima.

Rakhi Sawant told Telly Talk, “Kya vo pagal hai. Apke samne maine sare pics de diye court, nikaah ke. Maulana ne shaadi karayi hai.Isse jyada kya proof de sakti hu mai.Vo kyu deny karra hai mujhe iske piche ka reason nahi pata hai.Maine aaj apna sab chod chad ke usse shaadi karri hai. 7 mahine pehle shaadi kari hai. Toh usne kaha ek saal chup reh jaa uske baad hum announce karenge. Toh 8 mahine hone aye mai khamoosh thi, mai Bigg Boss chali gayi aur mere jane ke baad bahut kuch aisa hua na jo mere bardaasht ke bahar tha.Toh fir maine mera marriage jo tha vo viral kar dia.”

“Mai bahut dar gayi thi aur vo case nahi hone chahiye jo aaj kal hore hai. Mujhe nai pata Adil kyu deny karra hai. Vo mujhse bahut pyaar karta hai, sacha pyaar. Usko uski family se, bahut jagah se pressure ara hai aur usme mera kya kasoor hai. Maine apna sab kuch chod chad ke apna naam badla, pyaar kia. Haram na karke halal kia. Mai kaha galat hu batao na.”

However, in another interview, Rakhi Sawant hinted at Adil Khan Durrani cheating on her and stated that she has something on her phone that she got from Adil’s phone. But as of now, she refrained from divulging more details.

