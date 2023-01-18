Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed the best and the worst of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The duo seemed to be falling in love but viewers along with co-contestants called their bond ‘fake.’ They’re now in a complicated state ever since Salman Khan schooled them during the Weekend Ka Vaar and things only seem to be getting worse. Scroll below for details on their ugly fight.

As fans know, the current battle inside the house is for Ticket To Finale. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia currently has the power and co-contestants will have to remove her from the position of captain to snatch it from her. A new promo witnesses contestants taking 2 names each who deserve the captaincy apart from Nimrit.

While Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan takes Shiv Thakare’s name, Shiv goes on to take MC Stan’s name. While Shalin Bhanot could be seen planning and plotting about how to remove Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from captaincy for the longest time, he left everyone shocked when he claimed she could continue to hold the position. This left Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shocked.

Reacting to the same, Tina Datta could be seen slamming Shalin Bhanot in the latest Bigg Boss 16 promo. Reacting to the same, he went onto character assassinate her as he said, “Aapke paas me ek ladka khatam hota hai, toh aap dusre lake ko chipakne lag jate ho” while referring to her friendship with Shiv Thakare.

As expected, Tina Datta loses her calm and goes onto shame his previous marriage with Dalljiet Kaur. She said, “Zubaan sambhal ke baat karo. Khud ki biwi ki dignity nahi rakha… (this is a man who could not keep the dignity of his wife).”

Take a look at the promo below:

Full promo

TTF

Aap itne dogle ho ki aap ek larka ke sath khatam ho ki aap dusre larke se chipak jati ho #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/QDVNkVipgF — jhali sumbul (@jhali_pataka) January 17, 2023

What is your take on the ugly fight between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta?

