BharatPe founder and Shark Tank India’s former judge Ashneer Grover has been in the news owing to the infamous fiasco. The investor has made headlines for different reasons especially after he turned the controversial shark on the reality show. He shared the panel with Anupam Mittal (Founder-CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder-CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder-CEO of Lenskart.com).

However, after his exit from the same he was replaced by Amit Jain (Co-Founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

Amid the controversies, Ashneer Grover’s salary at BharatPe is leaked and we must say his and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover were paid an exorbitant amount at the organization. According to regulatory filings by the company, as reported in Money Control, Ashneer Grover took home a salary of Rs 1.69 crore in FY22 while his wife Madhuri Jain Grover was paid Rs 63 lakh during the period.

Apart from them, the other people at higher positions like Chief Executive Officer Suhail Sameer took home a whopping Rs 2.1 crore in FY22, while Chairman and former State Bank of India chief Rajnish Kumar was paid the salary of Rs 21.4 lakh.

Earlier speaking to Brut India, Ashneer Grover had opened up about Shark Tank India and said, “Shark Tank ke auditions bhi mere ghar par hote the, bade gareeb log hain, unke paas venue bhi nahi hai. To main tumko sachhai bhi batata hoon, Shak Tank main hamare toh koi paise nahi bane. Theek hai! Kuch to kisi ne YouTube main daal diya ki mereko 10 lakh rupees per episode ke milte the, theek hai. Bhayi matlab 5 lakh bhi dila de toh badi baat hain.”

However, in another interview, Ashneer Grover said, “afford sirf paison se nahi hoti, aukat se bhi hota hai.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri Jain Grover’s whopping salaries at BharatPe? Do let us know!

