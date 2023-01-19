Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have been at the loggerheads for quite some time. It all began to make headlines when Sawant supported #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house which was opposed by the latter. Their war of words aggravated when Ms Chopra filed a complaint against Sawant at Juhu Police station. Now in the latest development of their catfight, the Kanta Laga actress has been detained by the Mumbai Police. Yes, you heard that right!

For the unversed, Sajid Khan’s entry into the Bigg Boss house has created a stir on social media. So much so that even got DCW involved who demanded his removal and arrest from the show.

A while back, Sherlyn Chopra took to Twitter to share the breaking news of Rakhi Sawant’s arrest. Sherlyn wrote, “Breaking News!!! Amboli Police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect of FIR 883/2022 yesterday, Rakhi Sawant’s ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by Mumbai Sessions Court.” She shared the same Tweet in Hindi too. For those who’ve come in late, Chopra filed a police complaint against Rakhi Sawant for defaming her.

BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2023

Earlier speaking about her complaint against Rakhi, Sherlyn Chopra told a section of media that Rakhi Sawant had earlier mentioned in her interview that she will hit Sherlyn, or kill her. According to our constitution, nobody has a right to send death threats. Her legal team then filed a complaint under the IPCs 499 (Defamation), 500 (Punishment for Defamation), 509 (Word, gesture and act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 503 (Criminal Intimidation) the complaint is filed in Juhu Police Station, Sherlyn had said.

During their cat fight, Sherlyn Chopra had said “Rakhi Sawant Kya karti hai? Woh luxury hotels mein jaa kar, private events karti hai, aur karwati bhi hai. Aur kya karti hai? Subscription par boyfriend aur husband banati hai. Uske baad kya karti hai? Ek aadh saal mein, un baadhe ke boyfriends aur husbands ko itna choos choos ke kangaal karti hai ke bechare bhaag jaate hai. Yeh hai uski asliyat.”

