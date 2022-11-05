Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra’s war of words doesn’t seem to end. The catfight which started because of Sajid Khan has now taken an ugly turn and is getting murkier with each passing day. From the past few days, Sherlyn and Rakhi have been launching attacks while mocking each other. Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant called Chopra a ‘P*rn star’, who makes adult videos. However, in her reply, the latter said that Sawant gets boyfriends and husbands on subscription.

For the unversed, Sajid Khan’s entry in the Bigg Boss house has created a stir on social media. So much so that even got DCW involved who demanded his removal and arrest from the show.

Now in the latest turn of events, Sherlyn Chopra has filed a police complaint against Rakhi Sawant for defaming her. Ms Chopra recently held a press conference where she showed a copy of her complaint to the media and called Sawant the Tommy of the industry, who goes behind people who throw a bone at her’.

Speaking to the media, Sherlyn Chopra said, “Rakhi Sawant had recently mentioned in her interview that she will hit me, or kill me. According to our constitution, nobody has a right to send death threats. My legal team has filed a complaint under the IPCs 499 (Defamation), 500 (Punishment for Defamation), 509 (Word, gesture and act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 503 (Criminal Intimidation) the complaint is filed in Juhu Police Station.”

In the same video, Sherlyn Chopra also slammed Salman Khan and the makers of Bigg Boss who are taking no action against #MeToo accused Sajid Khan.

Recently we brought you Sherlyn Chopra’s attack on Rakhi Sawant where she said, “Rakhi Sawant Kya karti hai? Woh luxury hotels mein jaa kar, private events karti hai, aur karwati bhi hai. Aur kya karti hai? Subscription par boyfriend aur husband banati hai. Uske baad kya karti hai? Ek aadh saal mein, un baadhe ke boyfriends aur husbands ko itna choos choos ke kangaal karti hai ke bechare bhaag jaate hai. Yeh hai uski asliyat.”

Let’s wait and watch how will Rakhi Sawant react to the same. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

