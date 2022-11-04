Numerous television shows have come a long way over the years and have gained massive popularity among viewers in no time. The TRP reports reveal every week how much the viewers have been enjoying the shows on tv and as the latest one dropped in recently, it revealed that Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have topped the list.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has frequently been on top of the TRP list ever since the show started airing. As per BARC, the show gained a 2.5 rating. Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, other cast members include Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and more. The show is gaining popularity for its fresh plotline along with the stellar performances of the cast members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, even Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shares the top spot with Anupamaa with 2.5 ratings. Featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, the show depicts a love triangle between the lead characters.

On the other hand, the second spot gets occupied by Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein with a rating of 2 along with Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra’s Imlie. The performances of the cast as well as the gripping storylines in these shows have kept the audience hooked to their seats.

Even Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shares the second spot with the aforementioned tv shows. YRKKH is also among the longest-running tv shows that have been receiving immense love from viewers. Next in line is Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery which surprisingly managed to grab a spot in the top 5 list this week with a rating of 1.9.

Pandya Store and Kumkum Bhagya stand next with a similar rating of 1.7 while Bhagya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya are in the fifth position with 1.6 ratings. While Bhagya Lakshmi surprisingly grabbed a position on the charts, Kundali Bhagya’s slight drop turned out to be a shock.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Shares Alluring Diwali Pics With Husband, Son & Said, “Light Up The World With Your Inner Light”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram