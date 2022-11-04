Sargun Mehta is that one actress who’s probably had the best possible career graph. She made her debut with a Television show in 2009 but has become a huge name in the Punjabi industry. The actress recently starred in Cuttputli led by Akshay Kumar and the success of her Qismat franchise along with Ammy Virk is known to one and all. Scroll below to know her thoughts on the male-dominated industry in a rare interview.

Married to Ravi Dubey, Sargun is very sorted in her life. The actress always maintains her grace and dignity and prefers to stay away from controversies. But in a rare scenario, she is now exposing the male-dominated side of the industry and revealing how it’s made her stronger than ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sargun Mehta told Hindustan Times, “Sometimes you are taken lightly. But I try and see it as a good thing. When they thought I didn’t know anything and they thought they were taking me for a ride, I knew a little more. I had done my research and therefore took them up by surprise. And that’s how I win. I strongly believe everything that you feel is your weak point, should be turned the other way around to make it your strength. So when they take you lightly, you can take them for a ride.”

The actress however notes that even men possibly face a lot of challenges. Sargun Mehta added, “Maybe in a different way but they face challenges on the way. The reason is, we live in a world where people cannot see you win.”

Well, we cannot deny that every single word that Sargun has said is indeed true! But we’re glad that she’s smart enough to escape the negativity and continues to rise and shine.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Aparshakti Khurana Calls ‘Hum Dono’ “A Breath Of Fresh Air” After Playing A “Grey & Grim” Guy In Dhokha Round D Corner

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram