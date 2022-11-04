There remains a lot of criticism around Uorfi Javed and the kind of clothes she carries. Farah Ali Khan, Chahatt Khanna are among the few celebrities who have expressed their objection and shamed the actress. But it is now Bigg Boss 7 fame Sofia Hayat who is now backing her and instead blaming the media for using words like ‘topless’ to titillate young male minds. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Uorfi grabbed eyeballs when she created an outfit out of a garbage bag in Bigg Boss OTT. Ever since, she’s made looks out of electric wires, foil papers, watches and so much more! While she’s been showing her creative side, many have been constantly trolling her and writing mean things in the comment section.

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat has now come out in the open and defended Uorfi Javed. She tells ETimes, “I just think people are hypocritical against women. Urfi is either doing this to make a lot of money because that’s the mentality in Bollywood or she just wants to get attention and knows that showing skin works. I have to say though, when Indian media uses the words topless, well, it’s not true. Topless would mean showing your bare breasts, so the media itself is also responsible for the titillation of young Indian male minds.”

Sofia Hayat added, “In India, money, and fame are prized over morality. When I was in Bigg Boss…I chose to not be at the finale because I wanted to show my morals were stronger than wanting more fame and money. Urfi has not shown her body pornographically, and if some men are disgusted because they view women’s nudity as shameful, then it’s their problem. I’m not for or against Urfi. If I wear bikinis on Instagram I get more hits and more media attention”

Just not that, Sofia Hayat also warned Uorfi Javed to be careful or she might fall prey to Bollywood’s s*xual advances.

