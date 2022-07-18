Bigg Boss 7 fame Sofia Hayat went through a tough phase in Bigg Boss 7. She accused her co-contestant Armaan Kohli of assaulting her during a task. The actor was picked up by the Lonavla Police from Salman Khan’s show after a case was registered. Eight years later, the case is reopening and below are some shocking revelations that have been made.

It was just last year that Armaan was arrested by the NCB for allegedly possessing drugs. Sofia had broken her silence on the incident and even revealed that the Virodhi actor had asked for her forgiveness for his deed inside the Bigg Boss 7 house. While she forgave him and everyone thought the case is over, Maharashtra Police has now contacted her saying the court will hear the case soon.

Talking about the same, Sofia Hayat told Times Of India, “The case is getting reopened after eight years. They are now going back to court. They want to know if I want to continue with the case. It is crazy because they had got everything, the video footage from Bigg Boss but nothing happened. Salman Khan got Armaan Kohli bailed out at that time. But they had the video footage to arrest him and now they want to know if I want to continue with the case which I want to do. So now the case is going to reopen in Mumbai. The truth is never stressful for me.”

Sofia Hayat continued, “I’ve forgiven him but I still think that an example needs to be made, he has apologised to me and he did say sorry to me. But everyone needs to know clearly that you can’t hit a woman. It has to continue until the law itself in India does something to change the fact that it’s not ok to hit a woman. I hope they put some strict laws against violence against women regardless of whether it’s a celebrity or not.”

Well, let’s see if Salman Khan or Armaan Kohli break their silence on the matter.

