Poonam Pandey is undeniably one of the most controversial celebs of the entertainment industry. She is bold, beautiful, and carefree, which are a few of her qualities that resonate well with her massive fanbase across the country. In a recent turn of events, Poonam decided to set the internet ablaze with a bunch of pictures in a tiny bikini set and her followers can barely get over how fit and beautiful she is.

For the unversed, Poonam was previously a contestant on the first ever season of Lock Upp and her work in the web reality show was heavily appreciated by the audience. Her authenticity clicked well with the fans and most of them even wanted her to win at the end of the show. Her struggles with abusive ex-husband Sam Bombay were also highlighted and viewers couldn’t help but salute her courage and high spirits.

In a recent turn of events, Poonam Pandey decided to drop a bunch of pictures from an empty beach and it has totally been leaving the internet mesmerized. She wore a multi-coloured bikini set which accentuated her curves effortlessly. Her bikini top had shades of blue white and peach which had a knot around the neck.

The bikini bottoms that Poonam Pandey wore, had knotted strings on both sides and a thin piece of cloth that had the words ‘Sea you’ written on it. She almost went makeup less with the fit, opting for light smoky eyes to add on to the s*xiness. Have a look at the pictures from her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

In the comments section of the post, fans could not stop raving about her look.

“gorgeous aag lga de insta pe”, a fan wrote.

“You are so unbelievably s*xy”, another one said.

“Wow beauty”, another follower complimented her look.

