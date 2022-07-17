Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, popularly known by their couple ship name, Tejran, are undeniable the most famous love birds of the industry at the moment. They do not shy away from expressing their affection for each other not just in interviews but also on every possible social media platform. In a recent interaction with the media Kundrra opened up on the time he saw Tejasswi in a lehenga and what he did next has left us smitten all over again.

For the unversed, Teja and Karan grew closer during their time on Bigg Boss 14 and the couple has come a long way ever since. Teja went on to win the reality show and has lately been working on Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin 6, while Kundrra has been busy with a bunch of hosting gigs.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash opened up on a variety of topics and one of them was how comfortable they feel in each other’s presence. “I like when he is shooting for Dance Deewane Juniors and I am shooting for Naagin 6, we are only 3 minutes away from each other. Bus ye jaanana ke Woh aas paas hai, is more than enough. We both know we won’t be able to meet because of our work, but it feels really nice that we are around each other”, Karan said.

Further elaborating on how he was absolutely stunned when he saw Tejasswi Prakash in a wedding dress, Karan Kundrra said, “When she wore a wedding lehenga during Naagin main toh tabhi phisal gaya tha. I have a screenshot also of that video call.”

What do you think about these new revelations made by Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra? Let us know in the comments.

