Kashmera Shah is undeniably one of the most followed and liked personalities of Indian television who has also been a part of several Bollywood movies in the past. She is famous for her take on Bigg Boss happenings and often leaves the internet divided with her opinions. In a recent turn of events, Kash was seen dancing to the song Patli Kamar from the movie Jungle, celebrating its 22nd anniversary. She left her followers utterly stunned with her enthusiasm and fitness.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jungle was an action drama film which hit the theatres in July 2000. The movie was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and featured actors like Fardeen Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Suniel Shetty in key roles. The plot of this movie revolves around a couple who find themselves in a pickle when a sandalwood smuggler takes several members of their family hostage.

Advertisement

To celebrate 22 years of Jungle, Kashmera Shah posted a reel video of herself, reliving the time she appeared in the popular song, Patli Kamar. In the clip, she was dancing around a pool while donning a funky bikini set, making it clear that she has still got it, even at the age of 50.

Kashmera Shah opted for a pink crop top which has full sleeves and was studded in shades of black, orange, and white. The partially animal print-style skin fit tee was paired with a matching white bikini bottom which had knots on both sides. Her hair was left open, letting her beach curls stand out and in makeup, and she wore almost nothing apart from a layer of eyeliner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

In the comments section of the post, several people have complimented Kashmera Shah over how well maintained her body is. Actor Rohit Bose Roy even complimented her enthusiasm as he wrote, “Beat her zest at 50!! So proud of you girl!”

Rakhi Sawant used a bunch of emoticons for Kashmera Shah while Sara Arfeen Khan wrote, “Yeahhhh loved this!!!” “Bombshell”, a comment read. “So H*t..For You Age is Just A Number”, a an wrote “Beautiful physique”, another admirer wrote.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on TV

Must Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Sets Temperature Soaring Amidst Rains In Blue Denim Shorts And White Top, Take Notes, Ladies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram