Business tycoon Lalit Modi’s relationship announcement with Sushmita Sen has left almost everyone perplexed. Now that they can’t be together, it is the way it came out in the open. What also added to it and got netizens divided was Sushmita’s latest post clarifying the rumours around her marriage and engagement. A day back, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi took to his official social media handles to share some cosy pictures with the actress while calling her his better half.

For the unversed, Sushmita shared a good friendship with business tycoon for many years now. The diva on the other hand recently broke up with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Till now Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, father Shubeer Sen, and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl have shared their opinion on her new relationship with the businessman. And the latest one to join the list is Rakhi Sawant. The controversies favourite child Rakhi was recently spotted by the paparazzi and the actress often make sure to indulge in some fun conversations with them. For her latest outing, Rakhi opted for a funky look that saw her sporting a huge wig.

During her fun banter with paps, when Rakhi Sawant was asked about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship, she began by saying that the duo looks like father and daughter to her. She told paps, “Waah Lalit ji kya haanth maara hua hai, direct Sushmita Sen. Actually, Lalit ji aur Sushmita ko maine dekha toh mujhe baap beti lage (they looked like father-daughter). She’s a former Miss Universe but who’s he?”

When paps told Rakhi Sawant that he’s a former chairman of IPL, she then added, “Ab bhaiya paise leke bhagenge toh badi badi heroine toh milegi na bhai. Aaj kal paisa nahi hai toh kaun poochta hai. Aaj kal shakal akal kaun dekhta hai.”

Later, Rakhi Sawant added, “Rakhi Sawant aisi nahi hai Rakhi Sawant only goes behind love and truth and not money.”

Recently, Sushmita Sen shared a photo with her daughter and penned a note alongside the photo clarifying her engagement and marriage status.

