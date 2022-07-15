Last night business tycoon Lalit Kumar Modi surprised and shocked everyone when he posted a couple of photos with Sushmita Sen. What raised everyone’s eyebrows was his lovey-dovey caption that clearly spelt their relationship. The series of photos included a few from their cosy moments spent together while a few were throwback pics. While the former Miss Universe is yet to react on the same, her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl has shared his opinion.

Sushmita and Rohman shared a romantic relationship for quite some time before calling it quits. The former couple often took social media by storm with her photos.

After Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir Modi, the diva’s former boyfriend Rohman Shawl has now reacted to her new relationship. The model said that according to him love is beautiful and we all should be happy for them. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rohman Shawl said, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”

Well not only that Rohman also shared a cryptic post on his Insta story, just a few moments back. The quote read, “Kisi pe hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaye, toh hass lena. Kyuki pareshaan woh nahi tum ho. #SpreadLoveNotHate”

In his social media posts, former IPL chairman called Sushmita Sen his ‘better half’ and wrote new beginnings. The caption read, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

While soon after he made the post, many started guessing that Lalit Modi is hinting at marriage. But denying the same, the business tycoon wrote in next tweet, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

Well, what are your thoughts on Roshman Shawls’ reaction on Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship? Do let us know.

