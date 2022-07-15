Katrina Kaif has been dealing with social media users who have been calling her pregnant every time she steps out. The news of her expecting a baby surfaced, but was soon denied by their spokespersons – however, it has been happening for a few months now. Recently, the Ek Tha Tiger actress was papped at the airport along with her husband Vicky Kaushal as they dashed off to an exotic location to ring in the actress’ birthday. Also seen with them were Sunny Kaushal and his rumours girlfriend Sharvari, who debuted with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 following Hindu rituals. After keeping it under the wraps till getting hitched, the duo announced the same while sharing their wedding pics.

Speculations around Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy have once again began to make headlines. Not because netizens are saying so, and the entertainment portal claims that the actress is indeed pregnant and will soon make an announcement. Owing to her absence from social media and shutterbugs, this totally added fuel to the fire.

A source close to the actress revealed to Asianet Newsable “It is confirmed that Katrina Kaif is pregnant. She and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together.” When the source was asked when will she make the announcement, it said, “There are high chances that the news about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy will be shared by the couple on Kat’s birthday. Katrina will be celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, July 16, and that is when the couple will most likely be sharing the good news with their fans.”

Well, after reading this, we already can’t wait for tomorrow to arrive soon! But much before that there’s no confirmation on the same we shall wait.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. That apart she also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Salman Khan and Jee Lee Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt that is currently put on a back burner.

