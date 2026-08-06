Ramayana English Trailer Breakdown: I Think This Version Is So Much Better! (Photo Credit – YouTube)



Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trailer was received with a mixed response and had the audience divided over casting and costume choices! But this team is all set to surprise you with everything they do! Namit Malhotra and his team are making sure to work on every piece of feedback before they move on to the next step! In fact, it seems that they followed the feedback from the Hindi trailer as well because the English trailer looks more phenomenal and grand than the Hindi version! I mean, I am not sure how they did this, but they have done it!

The newly dropped English cut has left a far stronger, surprisingly refined impression. When I watched the English trailer, I had to re-watch the Hindi trailer! Just to find out what is different, that makes it look so much better! Honestly, you will find it out once you watch the English version back-to-back with the Hindi edit!

Ramayana English Trailer Breakdown

Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra aren’t just releasing Ramayana for the domestic box office; they are, in fact, presenting the film to the world, and the intent is clearly visible in the English trailer! If the English trailer is any indication, the technical polish, refined voice work, and seamless dub is making the experience much more exciting!

But does Ranbir Kapoor’s presentation in the English trailer feel punchier, grander, and visually superior? Here are 3 reasons I found the English version of this trailer much better than any other!



Is It Dubbed Or It Isn’t It?

Ramayana English Trailer Breakdown: Ranbir Kapoor Impresses! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

The biggest debate around the Hindi trailer was the dialogues and the vocal pitches of the actors! But somehow, the same actors have pulled off a brilliant feat. dubbing for their part in English and making it sound so much more impactful! Moreover, the dialogues have been so nicely synced that it does not seem like a dub at all! Watching Ranbir deliver dialogues in English doesn’t look like a standard dubbed film; it looks like a Hollywood epic shot natively in English.

A Better Pacing

Ramayana English Trailer Breakdown: Yash Is Goosebump Approved! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

The visual cuts around Ranbir’s transition from a prince in Ayodhya to a fierce warrior during exile feel punchier. The frames better match the film’s rhythmic pacing, and honestly, it looks like a Hollywood fantasy trailer. Just out of some Game Of Thrones trailer! The music, the aura, the dialogues, the narration, everything just belongs here!

The Lesser The Better!

Ramayana English Trailer Breakdown: Much Better Edited! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

This trailer is a little shorter than the Hindi version, but just imagine the difference it has made! While a few frames have been replaced, Shoorpanakha’s frame or two have been completely wiped off! And honestly, this feedback taken so seriously makes this look so much better!

Same footage, same actors, but a genuinely different first impression. Maybe it’s an editing choice made specifically for a global audience in mind, maybe it’s just a better trim. Either way – for me, this is the trailer that actually sold me on Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram!

Watch it here.

An epic journey unlike anything seen before.



Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6. pic.twitter.com/BSiwVJMSs9 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 5, 2026

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