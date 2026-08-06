The Paradise Teaser Review: It’s All About Nani and Is Blood Lust World! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Nani’s next film, The Paradise, is highly anticipated. What with the way the makers have teased the grandeur of the upcoming Telugu drama? Nani has already captured attention with his striking first-look posters and, of course, the mesmerising and powerful music by Anirudh Ravichander. To add to this, we will be seeing Raghav Juyal as the antagonist in his first-ever Telugu film, but his second outing as the villain after the critically acclaimed film Kill. And now, the teaser of The Paradise has given us a further glimpse into what to expect from the film.

The Paradise Teaser

The teaser for the upcoming Telugu drama has so much blood that I wonder if it would face the same problem Barbie did. The Hollywood film used so much pink paint that there was reportedly a shortage. Similarly, Telugu film teaser is filled with blood. Barring maybe Kayadu Lohar‘s face, every face is either bloody or waiting to get blood on it.

The 1-minute and 42-second teaser opens with Nani’s voiceover screaming, “From this moment on, whose land is this? Whose country is this?” The voiceover is accompanied by visuals of men blazing guns into the air, a close-up of a crow, and shots of Nani performing stunts while doing a hair flip with his long, tightly braided hair. Yes, that’s the look his character has! Two fishtail braids so secure that they won’t move even as he slaughters men.

Nani is seen as a rebel leader against the people who own the land, basically feudal lords. He is seemingly fighting for the rights of the poor, but his path is that of violence. We catch only a single glimpse of Raghav Juyal, who is supposedly the film’s primary antagonist. In the glimpse, the actor is shirtless, wearing a heavy gold chain, with his face covered in blood.

The Paradise teaser promises the film will be graphically violent, with heavy bloodshed and brutal action sequences. Nani looks his best in this angry avatar, one that the actor has not previously explored. The actor is shirtless for most of the teaser, but, again, the blood makes up for the lack of clothing (in terms of coverage). I know I can’t stop mentioning the blood, but even the number of mentions so far does not even begin to cover the amount of bloodshed in the film.

Of late, several films with violent themes have done well at the box office. Hoping that The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, is not just following the herd for lucrative box office numbers and has substance behind the gratuitous violence.

One other standout element is Anirudh Ravichander’s music. He is definitely one of the most sought-after musicians in the film industry, and the man has so far not missed a beat when it comes to themes for violent films. The music in the teaser has only elevated the frames and moments, and I can’t wait to hear the complete album.

Watch the teaser here:

More About The Paradise

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a massive theatrical release on August 21, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a move that underlines the film’s global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise across international markets. With its visionary director, powerhouse cast, and global scale, The Paradise is not just a film; it’s a cultural phenomenon in the making, fueling anticipation among fans who are eagerly awaiting its release.

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