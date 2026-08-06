Awarapan 2 Trailer Review: Do Not Ignore Emraan Hashmi, Ignore Shabana Azmi ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Hi Millenials! Your version of Saiyaara is all set to arrive in the theaters, and Emraan Hashmi has already arrived with a glimpse of the Awarapan 2 trailer! Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film stars him alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, as the emotional saga of Shivam Pandit returns on screen! Seventeen years after Mohit Suri gave Indian cinema one of its most tragic, melancholic anti-heroes in 2007, I do not know why we need him and his story again! But apparently the fans do, because they are super excited!

Now, do not get me wrong, Emraan Hashmi as a brooding anti-hero, in a musically rich world, fighting and kicking is my genre for Emraan Hashmi films to be honest! But then that specific genre needs to have the intensity and the sincerity, both of which seem to be at the other end here!

The trailer says 1 minute 25 seconds, but it is only 1:05, with the remaining 20 seconds for the credit slate! As the Awarapan 2 trailer unfolds, you see some random dialogues clubbed together and haphazard visuals of Emraan Hashmi alternating between a rain-soaked and a sweat-soaked visual, one frame at a time!

In between a lot of Emraan Hashmi frames keep appearing, Shabana Azmi, who is doing what, I am not sure! But I have a feeling that she does not belong to this world fully! Probably a force-fed, because an actor of Shabana Azmi’s caliber can pull off absolutely anything! So I have no idea why she looks like she does not belong here!

Apart from Emraan and Shabana Ji, there is Disha Patani in the film, and you will have to watch the trailer at minus speed to find her frames looking lost [pun intended]. I am yet not convinced with Amaal Mallik‘s music album, because I did not find anything that pushes me to say Wow, here!

But still seeing Emraan back in a Vishesh Films setup, with intense dialogue delivery and rain-soaked action, is triggering a strong nostalgia for sure, and it might work in the film’s favor!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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