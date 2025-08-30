Bigg Boss 19 continues to entertain audiences with its controversial dramas and emotions. In the recent episode, Amaal Mallik shared his heartbreaking romantic story, which left the contestants and viewers in tears. For those unaware, Amaal is widely popular for being the voice behind some of Bollywood’s most soul-wrenching songs.

Amaal Mallik’s Relationship That Could Not Survive Family Pressure

Amaal disclosed that he was in a serious relationship for almost five years, from 2014 to 2019. He said everything was fine until family pressure came along to separate them. According to the singer, his now-ex girlfriend’s family was not comfortable with Amaal’s Bollywood career or the fact that he was a Muslim. This disapproval created a wall between the two of them.

Amaal confirmed to The Times of India, “I was in a relationship for around five years. She called me and told me she was getting married. She said, ‘If you come now, I’ll elope with you.’ But I told her, ‘If your parents can’t accept my religion and respect my career, then I wish you the best.”

The most heartbreaking incident happened on her wedding day. Amaal Mallik stated that his ex called him and said she would do anything to leave if he told her. However, he didn’t for his parents’ sake, due to his upbringing and final decision. That memory still torments the musician.

Amaal also explained that following that split, he was having a tough time coming out of a low depression. During those years, he was fighting a lot of inner conflict, but then he chose to find some silver lining in music, and his life began to turn around.

#AmaalMallik opening up about his Heartbreak to #AshnoorKaur was truly emotional💔The way he shared how his past GF called on her wedding day w/ those words just hits hard. Behind the melodies, He too carries unspoken pain🥺Respect for his Honesty & strength🙌#AmaalMallikInBB19 pic.twitter.com/40OQ5mRaSw — 🥀 (@ItsPriiiuXo__) August 29, 2025

Amaal Mallik Showed Respect For His Ex’s Privacy

Although he described the relationship honestly, Amaal did not mention his ex’s name. He stated he still respected her privacy and didn’t want to bring any unwanted attention to her life. Meanwhile, he gave her an indirect message, saying he would stay strong and keep moving forward.

Amaal Mallik also opened up on the show about other personal struggles, including coping with sleep apnea, emotional meltdowns, and complex family relationships

For more Bigg Boss updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend Week 1: Who Is Expected To Get Eliminated In The First Week?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News