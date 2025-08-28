The launch of Bigg Boss 19 marks the return of a conflict-filled reality show, complete with unexpected emotional shocks and twists. The new season managed to capture the audience’s attention in the first week, and the audience has witnessed a level of drama that usually takes weeks to build.

The first big surprise came when Farrhana Bhatt was eliminated by her fellow participants. But instead of leaving the house, she was sent to a secret room where she could watch everyone and still play a part in the game. This gave Farrhana new powers that enabled her to influence the outcome of the captaincy task.

Farrhana’s Move In Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss scheduled the first captaincy task after the nominations. The task, titled Merry Go Round, created a lot of tension in the house because everyone wanted to be the first captain. The twist came when Farrhana Bhatt was asked from the secret room to stop one contestant from participating in the race. She selected Baseer Ali, which meant he could no longer fight for the captaincy badge. With Baseer out, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Kunickaa Sadanand continued in the competition.

Who Became The First Captain Of Bigg Boss 19?

According to reports from The Khabri, after a tough round, Kunickaa Sadanand managed to win and was crowned as the first captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house. Her win was not a shock for many, as she had already shown leadership from the very beginning by handling duties and keeping things in order.

Now with the captain’s badge, Kunickaa will enjoy certain privileges, but she also has to manage housemates, divide tasks, and make strong decisions. This will not be easy, as every contestant has a strong personality, and conflicts are already high inside the house.

With the first Weekend Ka Vaar approaching, Salman Khan is set to review the contestants’ performances and address their fights. Kunickaa’s captaincy has already given the show a new direction, and fans are waiting to see if she can maintain control or if fresh clashes will shake her position in the coming days.

