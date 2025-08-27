Bigg Boss 19 has commenced with a new batch of contestants and while these contestants are struggling to make a mark, there were some big names which were speculated to be a part of the show but did not enter Salman Khan’s reality show. Two such names were youth sensations – Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu.

In 2025, Jannat and Faisal are proving that Gen-Z isn’t just winning the content game, but they are ruling on the moneymeter as well with their net worths. Two of them allegedly, turned down Bigg Boss 19, though both of them recently were a part of The Traitors and MasterChef respectively!

Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu started their careers pretty much together as TikTok influencers. However, Jannat has been a child artist on Indian Television, as she played Phulwa, the titular role in a TV serial. But she shot to fame as an influencer and later rocked as a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Mr Faisu Net Worth 2025

As per a report in Siasat, Mr Faisu owns a net worth of approximately 41 crore. His rags-to-riches story could be a Netflix mini-series in itself! Faisal reportedly charges 1 lakh for a single collaboration post on Instagra,m while he earns 20 -30 lakh per month through his social media. The actor commands 33 million followers on Instagram! His net worth however, is almost 64% higher than that of Jannat’s assets!

Jannat Zubair Net Worth 2025

The famous actress owns a net worth of almost 25 crore. From Phulwa to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jannat’s journey is pure star material. With an Instagram following of 50.2 million, she charges 1.5–2 lakh per Instagram post. Interestingly, she was the highest-paid contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi, earning 18 lakh per episode for her participation on Rohit Shetty’s show!

The two might have rejected the offer to participate in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19, but clearly, looking at their millions of fortunes, they definitely are not in any loss!

