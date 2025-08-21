Bharti Singh is a prominent name in the world of comedy. Born in Amritsar, Punjab, she has carved a niche for herself in the television industry with her perfect timing of comedy and simplicity. However, her journey was full of ups and downs and is truly inspiring for all. Let’s look at her journey, net worth, and more.

Bharti Singh’s Journey

Bharti Singh made her debut in 2008 by participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She is popularly known for hosting reality TV shows and hosting award functions. Apart from this, she has also participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 5. Bharti also tried her hands in acting and shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 786 and with Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet.

Bharti Singh’s Net Worth

Bharti was recently seen hosting the reality show Laughter Chefs 2 alongside chef Harpal Singh. According to The Times of India, her net worth is estimated at around Rs 30 crore, which makes her one of the highest-paid comedians in India. Beyond television, she also earns via brand endorsements and has launched her own podcast and YouTube channel. She enjoys over 7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, earning about 40% of her income, while she earns 60% of her income from television shows, Bharti herself revealed this during a conversation with Raj Shamani.

According to Siasat Daily, Bharti charges Rs 10-12 lakhs per episode for hosting a show, which comes around Rs 20-24 lakhs per week. She also enjoys a massive following of 9.1 million on Instagram and earns Rs 2 crore monthly through brand promotional activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Bharti Singh’s Family & Luxurious House

Bharti married screenwriter, producer, and TV host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017, after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in April 2022. The couple is currently living in a luxurious 2 BHK flat in Andheri, Mumbai. The house is worth around 6 crore. It is a mix of comfort and warmth. She often gives sneak peeks of her house and personal life through her vlogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Bharti Singh’s Car Collection & Other Expensive Purchases

Bharti possesses an impressive variety of car collections, including an Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GL-350, and BMW X7, among others. She also owns designer bags from Gucci, LV, Prada, and Armani. Moreover, she indulges in branded accessories and jewellery. Despite being a superstar, she is still connected to her roots and continues to win hearts across generations.

