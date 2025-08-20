Aryan Khan is the star kid, and from the fans to the industry, all eyes have always been on him. He is here with his very first show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which will arrive on Netflix, one of the top streaming platforms. Finally, the preview is out after a roaring first look a few days back, and here’s what we think of the upcoming series featuring the talented duo Raghav Juyal and Lakshya. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Decoding The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview

Around three days ago, Aaryan dropped the first look of his upcoming series, and since then, we have not been able to keep calm and have waited eagerly for more updates on the show. The 2 minutes 27 seconds preview opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s voice in the background and a short description of how stars are born in Bollywood. This is followed by introducing Lakshya’s character, Aasman Singh, in a lavish film set, performing a high-octane action scene. Gradually, other cast members appear in this preview, packed with some Bollywood heavyweights; of course, they will appear in cameos.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview Review

Aryan Khan’s debut series surely has all my attention with the lavish sets and production. It truly showcases the glitzy side of Bollywood. The series will deal with Lakshya’s character and his journey in Bollywood. I am waiting for his camaraderie with Raghav Juyal in this upcoming series. A lot is happening in this preview, and chaos ensues without giving much insight into the plot. We also get a glimpse of Bobby Deol‘s character from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and he will surely steal the show with his suaveness.

Although the plot remains unclear, one thing is sure—it will deliver some unforgettable dialogues. After all, it wouldn’t feel Bollywood enough without a few iconic lines. Aasman Singh and his team will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

More than the series itself, the cameos in this preview have us reeling. Salman Khan exuding his trademark swag and Karan Johar cursing in the local dialect are definite highlights of the clip. It wouldn’t be surprising if Shah Rukh Khan or other Bollywood stars also appeared on the show. Revealing Salman and KJO was a clever move by the makers to amplify the buzz. This truly stands as one of the grandest previews ever for a series.

Check out the preview below.

More about the show

The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on September 18. This high-stakes drama follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet unpredictable world of Bollywood. The main cast features Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more teaser and trailer reviews.

Must Read: Thama Teaser Review: Is It A Desi Version Of Twilight Ft Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna? My Bets Are On Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News