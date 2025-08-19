Maddock Supernatural Universe is ready to serve its latest outing after Stree, Munjya, and Bhediya. Thama teaser featuring Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna in a never-seen-before avatar is out now! Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial feels a desi version of Twilight, but it’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character that I’m the most curious about. Scroll below for a detailed teaser review.

Decoding Thama Teaser

Thama is the first love story in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, and the makers ensured it was clear from the beginning. It begins with the mysterious looks of Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana. This is seemingly a story about vampires as Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik promise a bloody ride. There are thrilling action sequences, romantic moments, and an item song by Malaika Arora. The 1-minute and 49-second-long teaser also introduces Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Thama Teaser Review

The Thama teaser is a gripping ride, and I’m already on-board. First things first, the background music works the best for me. Sachin–Jigar deliver a rip-roaring BGM that triggers an adrenaline rush. Not much has been revealed about Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana or Paresh Rawal. However, it barely takes 10 seconds for Nawazuddin Siddiqui to steal the limelight. He’s seemingly the antagonist, and his vampire avatar with a comical twist has already struck the right chords.

Director Aditya Sarpotdar has previously proved his talent with Munjya, and we’re only expecting things to get bigger and better with stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana. This feels like a desi version of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s widely known Twilight series but hopefully, with originality of its own.

All in all, Thama promises an exciting supernatural ride. The VFX, cinematography, and other factors are perfectly binding for what might be the next big success of Maddock Supernatural Universe. I’m all in for the entertainment, how about you?

Check out the Thama teaser below:

Thama will release in theatres worldwide on Diwali 2025.

