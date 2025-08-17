It was in 2007 when Shah Rukh Khan happily said, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” and we all smiled. Years later, Aryan Khan reminds, “Picture Toh Saalon Se Baaki Hai,” as he reveals the first look of his debut show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. And he promises to bring the good and the bad, all packaged in one web series.

Produced by Red Chillies and all set to arrive on Netflix, Aryan Khan, with the first look of his web series, makes sure to put up a statement that says, “I am here to play on my own terms and still rule!” He commands the screen as he walks us through the premise of his upcoming web series.

The first look starts with Aryan Khan, replicating Shah Rukh Khan with the iconic Mohabbatein violin; he resembles his father, and even his voice and dialogue delivery look very much similar to that of SRK. Even the dark humor and the sarcasm are on point. The first look reveals the protagonist, Lakshya, taking us through the glitter, glam, and darkness in Bollywood as Aryan promises to bring Pyaar and Vaar, all in a single show!

Aryan takes the responsibility of introducing his show in his style and a voice which is eerily similar to his father’s, along with references to Shah Rukh Khan‘s famous dialogues! However, Aryan has a commanding presence that proves his vision is strong and he’s not just a star son; but he promises something good!

However, while the first look is a winner with its stunning visuals and brilliant introduction idea, it still manages to lay the central plot in a stylized way – an outsider navigating Bollywood. The promised satire also feels sharp, with a cheeky wink at the camera!

Check out the first look here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Bengal Files Trailer Review: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Warns “Shob Ek Khel Hai, Log Marte Hain,” Already Haunting Us With An Uncomfortable Truth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News