Vivek Agnihotri is back with another haunting story of a state that was burnt to ashes in 1946 as India was fighting the War of Freedom. The Bengal Files trailer takes us to that period when Mahatma Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah were fighting over a two nation theory and amidst this fight, one state that was burnt to ashes was Bengal!

The trailer makes the point clear while it states – Bangal mein do constitution chalta hai – ek hinduon ka aur ek muslim ka. Meanwhile, we have snippets of Mahatma Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah having an argument over the two religions as they discuss the origin of the religions arguing over Bhagwan and Allah.

Amidst a lot of Vande Mataram chants and an even more bloodshed, The Bengal Files trailer does not shy away from building hype before it promises to unveil the haunting truth of the Direct Action Day and Bengal’s fate during the partition of India. It also promises to be more discomforting than The Kashmir Files.

The starcast of the film is impressive – Darshan Kumar, seems to play another youth who has a lot of questions. Mithun Chakraborty seems to play a man who has faced the horror of the partition and its impact on Bengal first hand, while he questions the Preamble in one of the scenes of the trailer.

Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Simratt Kaur nail their parts. Anupam Kher playing Mahatma Gandhi might be a revelation for this film that promises to deliver a very uncomfortable truth through The Bengal Files. The trailer heavily relies on dialogue, and in another dialogue, Darshan Kumar asks, “Azaadi ke 80 saal baad bhi hum yahi sawaal pooch rahe hain ki kya hum Azaad hai?”

The trailer also highlights the arguments along handing over Bengal to Pakistan and different views of people when one of them says, “Zameen ka chhota sa tukda hi to hai.” Another impactful scene discusses the problem of immigration and how it leads to the demand of a new nation eventually!

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Bengal Files releases on September 5, 2025 in the theaters. Check out the trailer of the film here.

