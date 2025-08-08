Sonakshi Sinha will be back on screens with an epic sort of story as she is presented as the Goddess Of Greed in Jatadhara teaser. Starring Sudheer Babu, who will fight the evil Sonakshi, the 1-minute 12-second teaser promises to be an epic but I highly doubt that it might deliver what it is promising!

The Good VS Evil Plot!

From the looks of it, the story seems to be a mythological one, where an evil Goddess of Greed fights a man born out of sacrifice. The film is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual that aims to be a pan-Indian spectacle. The teaser grabs us into a world of poor VFX, Vedic chants, and a Sonakshi Sinha who looks very weird – It’s all very grand, very loud, and very, very confusing.

Jatadhara Teaser’s Over Ambition Killing It?

The visuals are undoubtedly good but still, something is very off in Jatadhara teaser. Probably, the promise of grandeur which seems unnecessary, trust me if this concept would have been presented in any Marathi movie, it would have been pulled off brilliantly, but here everything looks to gimmicky! Almost like a poorly done theater act!

Hey Sonakshi Sinha, The Effort Appreciated!

Still you would appreciate Sonakshi Sinha’s effort to attempt a character that seems daring. She clearly commands the screen and is the only impactful element of the teaser. Sudheer Babu, on the other hand, delivers a commanding presence as the hero born from sacrifice. However, we don’t get much of a glimpse, but his physical transformation and intense stare promise a solid performance.

Too Much Greed Kills!

The biggest issue with the Jatadhara teaser is its lack of clarity and overambition. The plot is a generic template of good vs evil, which is the base for every mythological story. The teaser tries to create more drama with the arrival of Lord Shiva. Looking at Sonakshi Sinha, it feels like the filmmakers are trying to create a high-concept film but rely on a very cartoonish interpretation of a moral conflict.

Generally, the thing with mythological epics is that either they become a game-changer or another narratively hollow spectacle with poor VFX. Jatadhara teaser is clearly not satisfying my greed for a good film at this point.

The film is directed by Venkat Kalyan & Abhishek Jaiswal, and produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Check out the teaser here.

