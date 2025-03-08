On International Women’s Day, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha unveiled her powerful first look from her upcoming film Jatadhara, officially marking her debut in Telugu cinema. The striking poster features Sonakshi in an intense and fierce avatar, instantly creating a buzz among fans and the film fraternity. Her compelling look has already set high expectations, adding to the film’s excitement.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Fierce First Look

On March 8, 2025, Zee Studios took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle to unveil the first look of Sonakshi Sinha from her upcoming film Jatadhara without fully revealing her face. Sharing the intriguing poster, the post read, “This Women’s Day, a beacon of strength and power rises in #Jatadhara! Welcome aboard #SonakshiSinha.”

The first-look poster presents Sonakshi in a fierce and enigmatic avatar. Adorned with elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings, she exudes a commanding presence. Her bold makeup, featuring dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead, further enhances the intensity of her character. Covering part of her face with her hand, adorned with rings and long nails, adds to the mysterious and powerful aura.

Fueling the excitement, Sonakshi Sinha reshared the poster on her Instagram, immediately catching her fans’ attention. The comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis, with fans expressing their eagerness to see her in a never-seen-before avatar.

About Jatadhara

Billed as a pan-India supernatural thriller, Jatadhara is directed by Venkat Kalyan and features Sudheer Babu in the lead role, with Sonakshi Sinha portraying a pivotal character. The film is expected to offer a captivating blend of action, mythology, and supernatural elements, promising audiences a grand cinematic spectacle.

According to Great Andhra, Sonakshi is set to commence shooting for her role on March 10 in the picturesque locales of Mount Abu, where some intense sequences are planned. The makers are simultaneously shooting the film in Telugu and Hindi, aiming to cater to a diverse audience nationwide.

The unveiling of Sonakshi’s first look from Jatadhara on Women’s Day underscores the film’s celebration of strength and empowerment. As she embarks on this new journey in Telugu cinema, audiences eagerly await the release of Jatadhara, anticipating a compelling performance from the versatile actress.

