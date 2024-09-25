Jatadhara has caught the attention of fans and cinephiles, who are intrigued by the unique imagery and intense tone suggested in the promotional material.

The latest poster offers a deeper glimpse into the world of Jatadhara. It showcases Sudheer Babu riding a motorcycle with a fierce expression. Behind him looms a screaming deity, adding a layer of mystery and tension to the visuals. This striking image has further fueled curiosity about the film’s themes and storyline, hinting at a powerful narrative that blends action with spiritual or supernatural elements.

Scheduled for release on Mahashivratri in 2025, Jatadhara is nearing the end of its pre-production phase, with filming set to begin soon in Hyderabad. The film is poised to be a major Pan-Indian release, with the makers hinting at a Bollywood actress as the female lead and a top-tier Bollywood A-lister playing the antagonist.

Sudheer Babu described stepping into the universe of Jatadhara as an unforgettable experience. He applauded the script for its seamless integration of mythological heritage with scientific elements, crafting a unique and engaging narrative. He also admired the cast and crew, singling out producer Prerna Arora for her contributions to the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu)



Reflecting on Sudheer Babu’s past filmography, his last release was Harom Hara. His next film, Maa Nanna Superhero, will hit theaters on October 11th.

Must Read: Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 12: With Massive 277.86% Profit Surpasses Horror-Comedy Munjya – 8th Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News