Tovino Thomas’s action drama Ajayante Randam Moshanam is finally picking up pace at the box office and even maintaining that momentum. In 12 days the film has earned a total of 38.47 crore. It has maintained the range of 2 crore during the weekdays and 3+ crore on weekends!

ARM Box Office Collection Day 12

On the 12th day, the second Monday, September 23, the film earned a total of 1.35 crore, almost in the range of Stree 2’s 1.50 crore. This was a significant drop from the second Sunday, which earned 3.5 crore at the box office.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, in its second weekend, earned 9 crore in the weekend. In the first week itself the film earned 28.35 crore. The total India collections after 12 days stands at 38.47 crore. Meanwhile, worldwide the film has registered a gross collection of 71 crore!

Axes Mammootty’s Turbo

The film axes Mammootty’s Turbo as the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year, and it might have surpassed the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam Film of 2024, Varshangalkku Shesham’s 38.94 crore as we talk. The next big target for Tovino Thomas will be destroying Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s 47.83 crore registered by Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and occupy the soit for the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films in India in the year 2024.

1. Manjummel Boys: 142 crore

2. Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.24 crore

3. Aavesham: 85.16 crore

4. Premalu: 76.10 crore

5. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore

6. Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore

7. Ajayante Randam Moshanam: 38.47 crore*

8. Turbo: 34.37 crore

9. Bramayugam: 27.00 crore

10. Kishkindha Kaandam: 26.50 crore

