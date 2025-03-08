Gone are the days when heroines were limited to glamorous roles. Many actresses have proven their talent with strong performances in female-centric films, earning both critical acclaim and impressive box-office success. In some cases, their films even outperformed those of star heroes. Here are some of the most remarkable performances by South Indian actresses.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara has always been at the forefront of bringing female-centric stories to the limelight, which is why she is called the Lady Superstar. Her role in Aramm (2017) as a district collector addressing a village crisis brought her widespread recognition. In Maya (2015), she played a single mother entangled in supernatural events. Her performances in films like Kolamavu Kokila (2018) and Netrikann (2021) further proved her ability to carry films on her shoulders.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Known for her strong performances in content-driven films, Aishwarya Rajesh has taken on roles that challenge societal norms. In Kanaa (2018), she portrayed a young woman aspiring to become an international cricketer breaking gender barriers in sports. Her role in the Tamil remake of The Great Indian Kitchen (2021) addressed patriarchal expectations placed on women and earned critical acclaim.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh’s portrayal of the legendary actress Savitri in Mahanati (2018) was unforgettable. The biographical film delves into Savitri’s life, and Keerthy’s performance was widely praised.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha has taken on roles that showcase women’s strength and independence. In U-Turn (2018), she played an investigative journalist unraveling a mystery, and in Oh! Baby (2019), she portrayed a woman who magically transforms into her younger self.

Anushka Shetty

The list would be incomplete without Anushka Shetty. She was instrumental in bringing female-oriented films to the forefront of Telugu cinema with Arundhati (2009). Later she played strong roles in movies like Bhaagamathie (2018) and Panchakshari (2010). She is soon set to return with Ghatti.

