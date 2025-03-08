The Malayalam comedy-drama Bro Daddy (2022) was Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second directorial venture. The film featured Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Meena, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. It was released directly on Jio Hotstar ( back then Disney+ Hotstar). The supporting cast included Jagadish, Lalu Alex, Mallika Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir, Unni Mukundan, and others.

However, one name that was supposed to be in the supporting cast list is missing—Alphy Panjikaran. She shared the story of being let go from the film in an interview with the YouTube channel Milestone Makers.

She revealed that the shoot was taking place during the Onam season, and she had to leave her family behind to travel to Hyderabad. Her role was a small one, where she had a scene speaking to Prithviraj in a hospital. In the scene, she was supposed to place her hand on the table while talking to him. However, after the first shot, she unintentionally changed the position of her hands. Prithviraj noticed the mix-up and confronted her about it. Back then, she denied changing her hand position, but in the interview she admitted that he was right. She also praised Prithviraj’s keen observation skills, as he was both the actor and director at the same time.