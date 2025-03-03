After the massive success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun’s popularity has soared across India while director Atlee gained national recognition with Jawan. Now both are set to collaborate on a high-budget film marking one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema.

According to sources by gulte, Allu Arjun has agreed to lead Atlee’s upcoming period action drama produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. This project expected to cost over ₹600 crore was initially planned with Salman Khan but the studio decided to move forward with Allu Arjun instead.

The film is a two-hero project with a reincarnation theme promising a visually stunning experience. The second male lead has yet to be finalized but the makers are in discussions with top stars. Additionally movie will feature three leading heroines with Janhvi Kapoor reportedly being considered for one of the roles.

This project now takes priority over Allu Arjun’s previously planned mythological film with Trivikram Srinivas which requires more time for script development. As a result Atlee’s film will move into production soon with plans to complete filming by early next year.

With Atlee’s expertise in high-energy action films and Allu Arjun’s massive fan following, this film is expected to be a major box-office success. More updates on casting and production details will be revealed in the coming months.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Nani Breaks Barriers: The Paradise to Release In Spanish, English Other Languages

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News