Writer-director Atlee, now a well-known name across India, has collaborated with Vijay the most for mass action films. His pan-Indian breakthrough came in 2023 when he took his signature style to Bollywood with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film became a massive hit, grossing over INR 1000 crores.

According to 123Telugu, Atlee was initially set to direct a film with Salman Khan after Jawan, but the project never materialized. He then took the same script to Allu Arjun, but there’s a catch, Atlee is reportedly demanding a INR 100 crores paycheck, a figure usually reserved for top-tier superstar actors. This has left many producers hesitant. While Allu Arjun’s star power is worth that kind of remuneration, shelling out a three-figure sum for Atlee remains a tough call.

There’s now a new twist to the story! According to Peeping Moon, the project is moving forward as a period action saga with two protagonists, one of whom is confirmed to be Allu Arjun. Interestingly, the script, originally meant for Salman Khan, was first backed by Sun Pictures before they stepped away. Now, the same report suggests that Sun Pictures is once again showing interest. Janhvi Kapoor is also rumored to be the frontrunner for the female lead.

Additionally, Allu Arjun has reportedly prioritized this film over his project with Trivikram, with pre-production already underway. An official announcement is expected soon.

Since these reports are still unconfirmed, it’s best to take them with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. There’s also no clarity on Atlee’s remuneration—did he really demand INR 100 crore, and did Sun Pictures agree to it? For now, all we can do is wait and see how things unfold.

