Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most sought-after actors in the Malayalam industry and probably one of the highest-paid as well. The actor mostly works on a profit-sharing model rather than charging a fee for his films, ensuring that the budget of the film is spent on the making of the film! Good deeds have good results, and the actor enjoys a net worth that is impressive but not extravagant!

Prithviraj Sukumaran Net Worth 2024

The Malayalam actor who has given two successes to the industry this year with Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life enjoys a net worth of around 54 crore! This is not even half of what his film has earned at the box office!

The two releases of the actor in the year 2024, cumulatively earned 250 crore worldwide. While Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life earned 160.08 crore at the box office, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil earned 90 crore at the box office worldwide. Both films were successful ventures.

Prithviraj Sukumaran 2024 Asset Worth 21% Of His Box Office Earnings!

While the superstar earned 250 crore cumulative at the box office in the year 2024, his 54 crore net worth is only 21% of his total box office collections of this year. The actor shares profit for the films he stars in and charges 4 – 5 crore for a film otherwise.

Most Expensive Assets!

Prithviraj Sukumaran owns a lavish bungalow in Mumbai’s Pali Hill that was purchased for 17 crore. He has recently bought an office space in Mumbai worth 30 crore and wishes to set up the office for his production company! Apart from this, the actor has a luxurious bungalow in Kerala’s Kochi, where he spends most of his time!

The actor could flaunt his collection of cars, which includes a Lamborghini Urus priced at 4.37 crore and a Range Rover Vogue, priced at 2.37 – 3 crore, among others!

The superstar is working on his next directorial L2: Empuraan.

