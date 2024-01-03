It is not a hidden fact that singer-rapper Badshah is one of the most celebrated artists in the Indian music industry. From exuding oodles of swag to producing back-to-back chartbusters, he is doing it all. Let us take a look at Badshah’s jaw-dropping net worth, which will definitely you in a frenzy like his songs.

Badshah forayed into Bollywood with the song ‘Saturday Saturday’ from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani, and since then, there has been no looking back for the singer. Talking about his luxury car collections, the ‘Tareefan’ singers reportedly owns 8 of them. According to a news report in Medium, this includes a 6.4 crore worth Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini Gallardo worth 3.06 crore. He further owns a Mercedes Benz S worth 1.9 crore and a BMW 649D worth 1.15 crore. The rapper is also the proud owner of a Porsche Cayman 718 worth 90 lakh, a 3 crore worth Lamborghini Urus, and a 1.23 crore worth Audi Q8. Apart from this, Badshah also owns a Jeep Wrangler worth 60.35 lakh.

It is not surprising that Badshah’s outfits tend to stand out in his concerts and public appearances. He wears outfits from luxury clothing brands like Gucci, Prada, Armaani, and Balenciaga. Apart from this, the ‘Genda Phool’ singer charges a whopping 1 crore for his live shows and some royalties. Much of his net worth comes from multiple brand endorsements and his stints in Bollywood.

The singer-rapper owns two successful nightclubs, the Dragonfly Experience in Mumbai and Delhi. Badshah also has a stake in an Indian beer brand. Part of his income comes from the rentals he gets from his several properties and houses. He owns a lavish home in Delhi and Chandigarh worth 12 crore. He also has a property in Mumbai worth 5 crore. The ‘Garmi’ singer furthermore has properties in Pune, London and Dubai. Badshah’s total net worth comes to around 124 crore. The singer-rapper is definitely one of the most bankable and successful artists out there.

