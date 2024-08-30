Renowned rapper and DHH sensation Altaf Tadavi, aka MC Stan, celebrates his birthday today (August 30). The rapper and musician already enjoyed a humongous fan-following amongst the Desi Hip Hop fans because of his several chartbusters. Still, his fame catapulted after his appearance on Bigg Boss 16, which he also won. But do you know that at just 25 years of age, Stan also enjoys an enviable net worth and many luxury possessions?

MC Stan started from a humble beginning and fought several obstacles to become one of the most beloved rappers in the country. While he began his music career by singing Qawaalis at 12, his popularity increased when he released tracks like ‘Ek Din Pyar’ and ‘Khuja Mat.’ His albums ‘Tadipaar’ and ‘Insaan’ also became blockbusters. His popularity was such that Bigg Boss organized a concert for him in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 16. According to a news report in Economic Times, MC Stan enjoys a net worth of a whopping 15 to 20 crore. The majority of his income comes from his concerts, profits from his albums, and brand collaborations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC STΔN 💔 (@m___c___stan)

Reportedly, MC Stan earns 25 lakh from his live concerts. Through his 9.57 million subscribers on YouTube, the ‘Urvashi’ singer earns a revenue of 1 lakh. The rapper was one of the highest-paid contestants on Bigg Boss 16, owing to his already vast fanbase. According to a news report in Siasat, MC Stan charged 7 lakh per week for the Salman Khan-hosted show. Since he stayed till the last day, he amassed 1 crore 26 lakh from his earnings on the show. If that was not enough, he too home the winning prize money of 31 lakh 80 thousand and a luxury car.

MC Stan is also the proud owner of accessories worth 1.5 crore. He also flaunted his pendant, bracelet, and rings on Bigg Boss 16. Apart from this, the rapper wore luxury clothes on the reality show from brands like Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Versace, ranging from 2.5 to 5 lakh. He owns an expensive automobile collection, including 1.20 crore worth Caddilac Escalade and a 3.80 crore worth Mercedes Maybach. Well, this young rapper has undoubtedly garnered a jaw-dropping net worth and still has a long way to go!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Buys 1.4 Crore Range Rover, Owns A Plush Security Agency & Swanky Car Collection, Leading To A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News