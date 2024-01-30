Bigg Boss Finale Post Battle: S17's Munawar Faruqui Is Over 50% Behind OTT 2's Elvish Yadav & S16's MC Stan, But The Growth Is Tremendous & Fast!

As we say goodbye to Bigg Boss 17 & Munawar Faruqui’s well-deserved win, let’s also look at where he stands in comparison to Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan & Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. His social media visibility wasn’t as strong as Elvish before entering the house, but it was at par with the underground rapper MC Stan.

As far as the current Instagram following is concerned, Munawar sits comfortably at 12.1 million in between Stan’s 10.9 Million and Elvish’s 15.7 Million. This is an excellent position for Bigg Boss 17 winner to be in because now is the time when he’ll see an increase in the number of followers.

Munawar’s controversial journey on the show garnered him both support and opposition from the neutral audience. His messed up relationship status attracted polar-opposite reactions from all over. Some thought he was a womanizer; some supported the vulnerable phase he was going through.

Whatever mess he went through, he definitely garnered a good chunk of followers on social media. Let’s take a look at the likes his final post got on Instagram compared to MC Stan and Elvish Yadav.

Munawar Faruqui’s Bigg Boss 17 final post, where he’s seen posing for the trophy with Salman Khan, now stands at 4.7 million with over 170k+ comments. At the same time, MC Stan‘s post (also with Sallu bhai) has over 9.4 million likes with 355K+ comments. Topping both of them, Elvish Yadav‘s solo photo (without Salman) has over 10.3 million likes and a crazy 526K+ comments.

Below are all the three posts for reference:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC STΔN 💔 (@m___c___stan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

Percentage-wise, Bigg Boss 17’s likes on Munawar Faruqui‘s final post are almost 50% lower than MC Stan and 54% lower than Elvish Yadav at the moment. But they’ll keep growing with every passing minute, and it’ll be really interesting to track this after a month to know the real standings of all three.

