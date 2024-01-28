Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: The final episode of Salman Khan’s reality show has seen the family members of the housemates on the stage. Everyone was already waiting for Vicky Jain’s mother and Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law to see if she would apologize for the things she had said about her daughter-in-law.

However, Ankita’s mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, did not hesitate to insult Ankita one more time. While Salman Khan roasted Vicky Jain’s mother, she did not mince her words to take digs at her daughter-in-law.

In a lighthearted manner, Salman Khan asked Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s mother to exchange vows, and while Ankita promised that she would take care of things henceforth, her mother-in-law said the unthinkable that left the actress embarrassed and pale-faced.

In a last and final dig on National Television, Ranjana Jain said, “Beta ankita waada karo aage se aise show mein nahi aaogi jahan humari izzat duba do.” This left the actress pale-faced. However, she took control of the situation and explained to her that she did not regret whatever she had done since it was a part of her personality.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan roasted Vicky Jain‘s mother. He even called her Lalita Pawar. He explained that she is not letting her daughter-in-law be who she is. In fact, he even teased her, saying that she had become more famous than Ankita in Bilaspur.

A user reacted to the interaction and wrote, “Salman’s interaction with Vicky’s mother was more interesting and funny than this whole season combined.” However, there were some who defended Vicky’s mom. A user wrote, “I just love #VickyJain ki mom. She is so raw and unapologetic. Didn’t fold in front of #SalmanKhan. It made me uneasy when he was talking about those vows and her taking #AnkitaLokhande to mines. That was just crass and crude.”

Here are some clips shared from the grand finale.

Currently, Ankita Lokhande has finished fourth on the reality show.

