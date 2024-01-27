Bigg Boss 17 has witnessed a lot of twists and turns. But nobody expected Munawar Faruqui’s life to unfold the way it did. His ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Khan, entered the house and accused him of double dating. The third woman in the triangle was Nazila Sitaishi. Now, close friend Karan Kundrra has come to his rescue amid all the negativity. Scroll below for all the details.

Munawar suffered a huge dent in his reputation following the controversy. A lot of personal details about his life were unveiled on national television. He confessed his mistakes and apologized to Ayesha Khan, who entered the show as a wild card contestant. Several co-contestants got involved in the drama, and things got messy and dirty!

Karan Kundrra lands support to Munawar Faruqui

A night before the grand finale, celebrities entered the house to give advice to their favorite contestants. Pooja Bhatt came in support of Mannara Chopra, Amruta Khanvilkar was seen crying for Ankita Lokhande while Shalin Bhanot appeared for Abhishek Kumar. As for Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra graced the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui broke down as they saw each other and hugged. It was quite an emotional moment for the duo and their fans. When asked what advice he’d like to give to the Bigg Boss 17 contestant, KK said, “Kya feedback chahiye? Ho gaya na, galti ho gayi, maafi mang li? Bas”

Karan Kundrra says Munawar Faruqui had a “fantastic journey” in Bigg Boss 17

Karan kundrra added, “Mujhe kya lagta hai na, ya toh relationship ka koi trauma hai ya jis tarike se uski life rahi hai na, wo kisi bhi relationship ko end nahi kar pata. He doesn’t follow through it. Not everybody is going to love you; not everybody is going to hate you. Simple. Ho gaya, abhi mu latkake nahi baithna. I don’t want him to please everybody. Strong men make mistakes; stronger men mend what they’ve done and move forward.”

During the conversation, Karan also praised Munawar Faruqui for respecting everyone and said he had a fantastic journey!

Take a look at the viral clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Netizens praised Karan Kundrra for handling the situation with so much maturity and motivating Munawar.

Bigg Boss 17 is only a day away from the finale. Voting trends suggest Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra are the top 3 finalists; only time will tell if destiny has the same plans!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17 Finale Top 3 Leaked! Munawar Faruqui & Abhishek Kumar Are Confirmed, But #3 Will Surprise You

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News